APHC Expresses Resentment Over Media Reports About Likelihood Of G20 Conference In Srinagar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

APHC expresses resentment over media reports about likelihood of G20 conference in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed strong resentment over the media reports about likelihood of G20 conference in Srinagar.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC leadership said that the event, if held, would badly dent the democratic credentials of the member countries, particularly the European Union.

They said that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory whose political future is to be decided through plebiscite while G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

The APHC said this in response to a statement of a senior Indian official, Pandurang Kundbarao, in which he said Srinagar city is likely to host one of the G20 events in May this year.

