APHC Expresses Serious Concern Over Illegal Detention Of Hurriyat Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Thursday expressed deep concern over the prolonged illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in jails across India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, lamented that detainees are being kept in appalling conditions under draconian laws, particularly those imprisoned in Indian jails, including Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail.

The APHC condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, including Musarat Alam Butt, Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmida Sufi, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahidul islam, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yusuf Mir, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Dr.

Mohammad Qasim, and others. It noted that these political prisoners are being deprived of basic human rights, including medical care and legal aid.

The spokesman stated that the inhumane treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners is part of India’s oppressive policies aimed at suppressing the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for self-determination.

The APHC criticized the silence of international human rights organizations over the mistreatment of Kashmiri detainees and urged them to fulfill their professional and moral responsibilities by intervening to prevent the wrongful conviction of these political prisoners on fabricated charges.

The APHC reiterated its call for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, stressing that peace in South Asia and global stability remain at risk as long as the Kashmir issue, a nuclear flashpoint, remains unresolved.

