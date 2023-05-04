UrduPoint.com

APHC Expresses Serious Concern Over Indian Authorities' Ban On Media In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

APHC expresses serious concern over Indian authorities' ban on media in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The APHC AJK has expressed serious concern and denounced the Indian authorities for putting a ban on media and continued harassment and arrest of several journalists in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC AJK leaders in a meeting headed by convenor Mehmood Ahmed Sagar urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and harassment of media in occupied Kashmir and take steps towards settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations, said a press release.

They have strongly condemned the slapping and continued arrest of journalist Aasif Sultan, Fahad Shah and Irfan Meraaj who are still facing illegal detentions in different jails of India and IIOJK.

The meeting identified that newly imposed media law is being invoked against journalists and media to threaten them and intimidate them into submission.

They said anybody who reports facts or is critical of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government and its authorities in IIOJK is put behind bars for years by invoking draconian laws before any charge is brought against them.

The participants of the meeting said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth and journalists are suffering in jails after being booked under the black laws and despite appeals by the UN, human rights organisations, media groups, activists and civil society members, these people have not been released.

The meeting expressed sympathy with the detainees and their families and again urged India to release detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails and detention centres in IIOJK and India forthwith.

Related Topics

India United Nations Civil Society Sagar Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

20 minutes ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

21 minutes ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

48 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

51 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.