APHC Expresses Serious Concern Over Ongoing Killing, Arrest Spree In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the ongoing spree of killing and arrest by the Indian brutal forces in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leadership at a top-level meeting in Srinagar, today, stressed that political engagement was the most effective way to move forward and end bloodshed.

A statement issued after the meeting said that the participants were in agreement that India's muscular policies had failed in bringing any change to the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir, nor would do it in the future.

The leadership advised India to shun stubbornness and lay the foundation of durable peace in South Asia by resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute, the leaders reiterated that India had the opportunity to improve situation in IIOJK in the larger interest of peace and progress in South Asia.

The meeting also expressed serious concern over blasphemous remarks of Hindutva extremist Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, adding that it had reflected the growing trend of anti-minority particularly anti-Muslim policies in India.

They said that the world was well aware of the policies of the BJP and the present policy of bulldozing houses of Muslim community members should be an eye-opener for the whole world.

