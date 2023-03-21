APHC felicitates govt, people on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders have felicitated people as well as the Government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day, 23 March, and prayed for a strong, prosperous, stable and safe Pakistan.

APHC leaders Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Fahreeda Behanji and Dr Musa'ab in their statements and messages said that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are one nation with similarities in everything and will achieve together completion of Partition Plan after freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India.

The leaders hoped that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiri brethren in the lurch in any circumstances and will continue to support the Kashmir Cause through thick and thin, Kashmir Media Service (KMS), in a press release, said.

They termed Pakistan as centre of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as Muslim Ummah. They lauded the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as Almighty Allah's blessing for the Muslims.

The leaders said, the timely statement by Pakistan Army Chief expressing full support to the Kashmir freedom movement has not only boosted the morale the Kashmiri people, but has also revitalized ongoing freedom movement belying the propaganda being waged by Indian agents that the Kashmir issues has been frozen for 20 years.

The leaders said that Pakistan as an ideological state had always supported not only the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but all other oppressed and suppressed people all over the world. They said Indian authorities in Kashmir have crossed all limits, and people and leadership are caged, hence it is the duty of the people of Pakistan to represent our aspirations at all global forums.

They said 23 March holds great significance for the Muslims of the Subcontinent as it was on this day in 1940 when Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues firmly set on course to create an independent state for the Muslims of the region. They said that it was the time when such a goal was deemed impossible as Hindutva forces were up in arms against this very idea but the determination of the then leadership and unparalleled sacrifices offered by the people of that time made it possible.

They said a stable and strong Pakistan will be a determining factor in global politics. They deplored that the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain deprived of their right of self determination.

APHC-AJK leaders Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Shameem Shawl, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Sultan and Mushtaq Ahmad in their statements also greeted Pakistanis on the Pakistan Day.