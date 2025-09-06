APHC greets Pakistan on Defense Day, pays tribute to 1965 war heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Saturday, while greeting Pakistan on its Defense Day, has paid glowing tributes to the heroes of 1965 war who sacrificed their lives defending their motherland and thwarting evil designs of the enemy.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said, 6th September is the tale of bravery and heroism. He added that the people of Kashmir pray for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

Minhas emphasized that a strong and prosperous Pakistan was not only a key to the peace in the region but also a guarantee to the success of the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

He described Pakistan as the real ambassador of the Kashmiris, noting that New Delhi has repeatedly provoked wars to punish Islamabad for supporting the Kashmir cause. He highlighted the May 2025 “Operation Bunyan al Marsoos” as a commendable response to Indian aggression.

The Kashmir dispute, he stressed, is the main hurdle in regional peace, which will remain elusive unless the dispute is resolved according to UN resolutions and the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris people.

APHC warned that India’s hegemonic and Hindutva BJP/RSS expansionist designs pose a serious threat to south Asian and world peace. The statement added that arrogance of Indian rulers has triggered a regional arms race, jeopardizing stability in the region.

Minhas expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its rock-solid and steadfast support for Kashmiris and urged Islamabad to further expedite its diplomatic efforts for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He condemned India’s deployment of over one million troops in IIOJK to crush the popular voice of freedom, saying that despite using its military might it has miserably failed to conquer unarmed Kashmiris.

The APHC stressed the urgent need for implementation of the UN resolutions in letter and spirit as the most viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.