APHC hails Pakistan Army’s firm support for Kashmiris’ just struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly lauded the recent statement by the Pakistan Army reaffirming its steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle against New Delhi’s occupation and oppression.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas hailed the Pakistan Army’s position as a significant and powerful endorsement of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, offering a vital boost to their long-standing quest for justice and freedom.

In a media briefing in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry condemned the ongoing human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK.

He denounced the systematic killings of innocent Kashmiris in Indian military operations, labeling India’s actions as gross violations of international law. Lt. General Chaudhry further described Kashmir as a “hotbed of violence” due to India’s brutal crackdown.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, emphasizing, “Our principal stance is to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will continue doing so.”

In response, Minhas expressed deep appreciation for the Pakistan Army’s commitment to providing moral, diplomatic, and legal support to the Kashmiris.

He said, “We are profoundly grateful for Pakistan’s resolute and unflinching support, which has remained steadfast for over seven decades.

This continued solidarity serves as a beacon of hope, strength, and determination for the Kashmiri people in their struggle against India’s illegal occupation.”

Minhas also underscored that India’s actions, especially its illegal and unilateral move of August 5, 2019, have only strengthened the validity of the Two-Nation Theory, highlighting that Kashmir remains an unresolved and unfinished chapter of the subcontinent’s partition.

He emphasized that these actions have deepened the dispute over Kashmir’s rightful status, reaffirming that the region’s future can only be resolved through a just and peaceful solution, in line with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

The APHC reiterated its call for the international community to hold India accountable for its persistent human rights violations in Kashmir and to take a firm stand for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “The international community must demand that India halt its fascist policies and illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

“Kashmir remains an unresolved issue from the partition of the subcontinent, and its people will continue to resist until their fundamental right to self-determination is fully realized.”