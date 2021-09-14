ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the dossier issued by the Government of Pakistan on the massive atrocities committed by Indian troops against unarmed Kashmiris In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC Assistant General Secretary Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that Pakistan has always exposed war crimes, human rights violations, fake encounters and rape of women being used as a war tool by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader said that the dossier has testified Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause and political right of the Kashmiri people. He also welcomed the appeal by the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the United Nations and the international community calling for an increase pressure on India to give the UN Human Rights Council access to the occupied territory for an independent inquiry into human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous said that the Indian soldiers, under the black laws in force in the occupied territory, have been given a free hand to massacre the unarmed Kashmiris and they are spilling innocent blood for perks and privileges in Kashmir.

He deplored that the international community is playing the role of a silent spectator to the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The APHC leader said that despite all the Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were determined to carry forward the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion at all costs. He said that Hurriyat Conference would not allow anyone to play with the sacrifices of the martyrs. He also denounced restrictions on freedom of the press in occupied Kashmir saying that if any journalist files a report about the latest situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an immediate action is taken against him by the Modi regime.

Khawaja Firdous said that Kashmir is a long standing dispute and Pakistan has always tried to find its peaceful solution while India has illegally occupied the territory and wants to continue its illegal hold by force. He cautioned that unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.