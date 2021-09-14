UrduPoint.com

APHC Hails Pakistan's Dossier On Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

APHC hails Pakistan's dossier on Indian brutalities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has welcomed the dossier issued by the Government of Pakistan on the massive atrocities committed by Indian troops against unarmed Kashmiris In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC Assistant General Secretary Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that Pakistan has always exposed war crimes, human rights violations, fake encounters and rape of women being used as a war tool by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader said that the dossier has testified Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause and political right of the Kashmiri people. He also welcomed the appeal by the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the United Nations and the international community calling for an increase pressure on India to give the UN Human Rights Council access to the occupied territory for an independent inquiry into human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Khawaja Firdous said that the Indian soldiers, under the black laws in force in the occupied territory, have been given a free hand to massacre the unarmed Kashmiris and they are spilling innocent blood for perks and privileges in Kashmir.

He deplored that the international community is playing the role of a silent spectator to the Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The APHC leader said that despite all the Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were determined to carry forward the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs to its logical conclusion at all costs. He said that Hurriyat Conference would not allow anyone to play with the sacrifices of the martyrs. He also denounced restrictions on freedom of the press in occupied Kashmir saying that if any journalist files a report about the latest situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an immediate action is taken against him by the Modi regime.

Khawaja Firdous said that Kashmir is a long standing dispute and Pakistan has always tried to find its peaceful solution while India has illegally occupied the territory and wants to continue its illegal hold by force. He cautioned that unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Shah Mehmood Qureshi Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Women Media All Government Asia Blood

Recent Stories

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical C ..

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical Committee for Retirement

16 minutes ago
 125 Emirati, Arab and International artists displa ..

125 Emirati, Arab and International artists display their creations in ADIHEX

16 minutes ago
 Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE g ..

Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE grid is historic milestone for ..

16 minutes ago
 Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million ..

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research

22 minutes ago
 Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbre ..

Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbreak

22 minutes ago
 President for creating awareness, early diagnosis ..

President for creating awareness, early diagnosis of cancer

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.