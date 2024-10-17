Open Menu

APHC Highlights Plight Of Detained Hurriyat Leaders & Activists

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 06:44 PM

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained leaders and activists, calling for their immediate release

According to Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas issued a statement in Srinagar, highlighting that the Hurriyat leaders and activists have been imprisoned for years on false charges in Indian and IIOJK jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas issued a statement in Srinagar, highlighting that the Hurriyat leaders and activists have been imprisoned for years on false charges in Indian and IIOJK jails.

He said that they are suffering from serious health issues and have been denied basic medical care.

Their unlawful detention is being prolonged, as they are not being presented in court, he added.

The APHC asserted that the prolonged detention and harsh jail conditions have severely affected the physical and mental well-being of many detainees, which is a significant cause for concern.

The spokesperson noted credible reports indicate that Insha Jan is critically ill and has become severely weakened due to the lack of adequate medical care.

The APHC spokesperson urged the international community and global human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and to pressure India for their release.

He emphasized that India cannot intimidate the Kashmiri people through fear and repression, asserting that a resolution to the Kashmir dispute is crucial for sustainable peace and development in the region.

He warned that India cannot indefinitely delay addressing this core issue through stubbornness and unrealistic policies.

