Open Menu

APHC Holds Protest In Front Of Indian High Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commission

A protest demonstration under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Pakistan Chapter was held in front of the Indian High Commission here on Tuesday to mark India's Independence Day as black day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A protest demonstration under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Pakistan Chapter was held in front of the Indian High Commission here on Tuesday to mark India's Independence Day as black day.

The protesters were holding black flags and shouted slogans against the Indian government, said a press release.

"We will take away freedom, freedom is our right". They said that on India's Independence Day, there is a complete strike in Occupied Kashmir today. India calls itself the champion of democracy but now its real face has been exposed to the world, the Hurriyat leader said.

They said Pakistan Day was celebrated yesterday in Occupied Kashmir. Today, black day is being celebrated in Occupied Kashmir valley. Kashmiris living all over the world are celebrating today as black day, the leaders said.

Kashmiris have never recognized India, they added. The right to self-determination is our basic right and our struggle will continue till independence. India is illegally occupying Kashmir, they added.

They urged the international community to play their due role for realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Protest World Hurriyat Conference Democracy Pakistan Day Independence All Government

Recent Stories

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits Nation ..

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

3 minutes ago
 Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

3 minutes ago
 3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 minutes ago
 Youth being provided equal opportunities of qualit ..

Youth being provided equal opportunities of quality education, sports.: commissi ..

3 minutes ago
 BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

34 minutes ago
 Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in ed ..

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

34 minutes ago
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

34 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

34 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

38 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

39 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

39 minutes ago
 District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

District Interfaith Harmony Council meets

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan