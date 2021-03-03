APHC holds protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :All parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), Azad Kashmir chapter, on Wednesday held a protest in front of National Press Club Islamabad over continuous detention of Hurriyet leaders by occupied forces in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ((IIOJK).

On the occasion the members of APHC said India was detaining senior leaders of freedom movement to break the will of people of IIOJK.

The demonstrators condemned the recent killing of innocent youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as cold blooded murder.

APHC convener Mohammad Hussain Kateeb said India was trying to change demography of erstwhile state by killing innocent people and settling Hindu people by giving them domicile of Jammu and Kashmir. India was continuously ignoring United Nations Secretary Council UNSC resolutions.

APHC members raised slogans against India and in favor of Pakistan and freedom struggle.

It may be mention here that India has jailed all leaders of APHC including Syed Ali Geelani, Youth icon Masrat Alam, Yaseen Malik, Asiya Andrabi , Qasim Faktoo. Nayeem khan, Shabir Shah and others.