APHC holds protest rally to mark Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A protest demonstration was held here in front of Indian High Commission to observe Black Day on October 27, leading leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), civil society, business community, students, were present.

The speakers included APHC spokesperson Abdul Hameed Lone, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, former conveners APHC Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Yousaf Naseem, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah and others urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Human Right organizations to help ending lockdown and curfew in the occupation of Kashmir.

The speakers chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. They asked international community to play its role to stop flagrant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They expressed the hope that Kashmir would be liberated soon.

APHC leaders said that on October 27, 1947, Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmir ambitions.