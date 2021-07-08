APHC holds protests outside Indian Embassy on Burhan Wani death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) on Thursday held a protest outside Indian embassy on the eve of 5th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

Addressing the rally, members of APHC said that martyrdom of Burhan Wani gave new life to Kashmir Freedom movement. The protesters chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir and Pakistan.

They said Burhan was a man of principles and he never compromised on principles.

He was always ready to do anything for great and noble cause, said participants.

While condemning the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces in occupied Kashmir and martyring four youths from south Kashmir this morning, APHC members said that Indian could not break the will of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris have been victims of Indian barbarism for the last 75 years, carrying funerals has become a daily routine.

They expressed the hope that Kashmir would soon be free from Indian yoke.