UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APHC Holds Protests Outside Indian Embassy On Burhan Wani Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

APHC holds protests outside Indian Embassy on Burhan Wani death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) on Thursday held a protest outside Indian embassy on the eve of 5th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

Addressing the rally, members of APHC said that martyrdom of Burhan Wani gave new life to Kashmir Freedom movement. The protesters chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir and Pakistan.

They said Burhan was a man of principles and he never compromised on principles.

He was always ready to do anything for great and noble cause, said participants.

While condemning the atrocities committed by Indian occupational forces in occupied Kashmir and martyring four youths from south Kashmir this morning, APHC members said that Indian could not break the will of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris have been victims of Indian barbarism for the last 75 years, carrying funerals has become a daily routine.

They expressed the hope that Kashmir would soon be free from Indian yoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Man All From

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

13 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

26 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

28 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

43 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

43 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.