APHC illegally detained leaders testes positive in Kupwara jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the illegally detained two sons of martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kupwara jail.

According to Kashmir media Service, Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai were arrested by Indian police from their residence at Bulbulbagh in Srinagar on May 15 for raising "pro-freedom slogans" at the funeral of their father on 6th May 2021 in Lolab areas of Kupwara.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody on May 5, 2021.

Suraiya Khan, the daughter of martyred Ashraf Sehari, talking to media men, said that Mujahid and Rashid Ashraf, who are facing illegal detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), have tested positive for Coronavirus two days ago in Kupwara jail.

However, the family is not allowed to meet or speak to them, said the daughter of the martyred leader.