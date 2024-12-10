Open Menu

APHC, KLC Organize Conference On Int'l Human Rights Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

APHC, KLC organize conference on Int’l Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Kashmir Liberation Cell here on Tuesday organized a conference on the occasion of International Human Rights Day for giving a strapping message to India to impede its atrocities and barbarism against innocent Kashmiri people.

The conference held under the chairmanship of former convener of APHC Farooq Rahmani and Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon was the chief guest, said a press release.

The speakers at the conference said that the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were deprived from all basic rights.

“The human rights situation in IIOJK is a complex and sensitive issue. The fundamental rights of the people living in this region have been severely affected as a result of the state terrorism of the Indian forces for decades. The presence of Indian army in IIOJK and the military operations had resulted in the displacement of millions of Kashmiris,” they added.

The speakers said that black laws and under them thousands of Hurriyat leaders and activists have been imprisoned in Indian jails for decades. “Our youth who are arrested and subjected to physical, mental and psychological torture in torture cells.”

