APHC Lashed Out Indian Claims About Peace And Development In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The leaders of All Parties Hurriyet conference (APHC) here on Wednesday lashed out at India for claiming development and normalcy in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
APHC leaders called the Indian development claims just a hoax and said that since August 5 2019, the Kashmiris have not only been deprived of their Identity but all their economic, social and political rights have been usurped by the Hindutva regime, said a press release.
During a press conference held at Athens, they briefed Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora about the grim situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The development claims of India are just to strengthen the colonizer and have no benefits for common citizens, he said and added India has used different tactics to strengthen the illegal occupation in IIOJK.
APHC leaders said that the government of India had also changed a series of laws including domicile law which now guarantees the job, voting rights and land in disputed territory. These tactics are clear signs to change the dynamics of the erstwhile state.
They said that India was trying to change the religious landscape of IIOJK. He said that in 1990 there were around 490 Mandirs in IIOJK but now the Modi led Indian government was planning to construct around 50 thousand Mandirs for which funds and land had already been allocated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for ensure quality and transparency in development projects6 seconds ago
-
Seven of family die as van falls into ditch in Haripur9 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in two operations30 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles loss of lives in Haripur road accident30 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peace during Muharram30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three thieves with Rs 61,50030 minutes ago
-
Services exports increase by 1.80% to $7.129 bln in 11 months30 minutes ago
-
PFA launched crackdown against substandard manufacturing 'kulfi' units50 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz joins world leaders as 24th SCO summit starts2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 320,500 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of famous Sufi singer Allan Faqir observed2 hours ago