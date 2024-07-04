Open Menu

APHC Lashed Out Indian Claims About Peace And Development In IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The leaders of All Parties Hurriyet conference (APHC) here on Wednesday lashed out at India for claiming development and normalcy in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leaders called the Indian development claims just a hoax and said that since August 5 2019, the Kashmiris have not only been deprived of their Identity but all their economic, social and political rights have been usurped by the Hindutva regime, said a press release.

During a press conference held at Athens, they briefed Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora about the grim situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The development claims of India are just to strengthen the colonizer and have no benefits for common citizens, he said and added India has used different tactics to strengthen the illegal occupation in IIOJK.

APHC leaders said that the government of India had also changed a series of laws including domicile law which now guarantees the job, voting rights and land in disputed territory. These tactics are clear signs to change the dynamics of the erstwhile state.

They said that India was trying to change the religious landscape of IIOJK. He said that in 1990 there were around 490 Mandirs in IIOJK but now the Modi led Indian government was planning to construct around 50 thousand Mandirs for which funds and land had already been allocated.

