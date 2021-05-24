UrduPoint.com
APHC Lauds FM Qureshi For Urging UN Secretary General To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

APHC lauds FM Qureshi for urging UN Secretary General to resolve Kashmir dispute

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has lauded Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Querashi for stressing upon the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to resolve Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN charter and the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has lauded Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Querashi for stressing upon the United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to resolve Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN charter and the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Qureshi recently held a meeting with Guterres at New York to discuss the Kashmir situation on the sidelines of the special session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Palestine.

He had urged him to use his good offices to resolve the dispute, including calling on India to rescind its illegal and unilateral actions of August 05, 2019 and to allow Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Hurriyet spokesman in a statement on Monday said Pakistan as an important Party to the Kashmir dispute had a valid mandate to apprise the UN, Organization of Islamic Countries to take serious action against the war crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in the internationally accepted disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan being a responsible nuclear power was also an ambassador of peace with respect to an early resolution of Kashmir dispute, maintained the statement.

The spokesman thanked the Pakistani government for its political, moral and diplomatic support to resolve the long pending Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that it would continue to expose Indian barbarism at all international fora.

