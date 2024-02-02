APHC Lauds Pakistan For Championing Kashmiri Cause At Global Stage
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Senior Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash Friday lauded Pakistan for its steadfast commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir and actively advocating their cause on the international stage.
In a statement related to the commemoration of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ is observed on February 05 every year, the APHC leader in a statement received here from Srinagar underscored the inseparable connection between Kashmir and Pakistan, affirming that no force in the world could divide the two entities.
Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's steadfast support, even amidst global challenges, and anticipated continued backing in the future, Naqash said Pakistan consistently renewed its commitment on February 5 to stand by the people of Kashmir.
Expressing concerns about India, Naqash characterized it as a significant source of regional turmoil, attributing acts of terrorism not only in South Asia but also globally.
He emphasized Pakistan’s significant responsibility in frustrating designs of anti-peace forces.
Naqash extended gratitude to the Pakistani state and offered prayers for the country's prosperity and success on all fronts. He expressed hope that Pakistan would not only stand beside the Kashmiris but would also serve as a support for oppressed communities worldwide.
