APHC lauds Pakistani nation, govt for moral, diplomatic support to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) APHC AJK General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen on Thursday extended gratitude to the government of Pakistan and its nation for their continued moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause at all international and important forums.

Lauding the role of Pakistan for stressing urgent settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nation's resolutions, he said the United Nation and International Human Rights organizations should take notice of atrocities being committed by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Talking to ptv news channel, he urged the United Nations to take immediate measures for stopping atrocities committed by Indian forces. He emphasized that implementation of UN resolutions remains the only viable solution to resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that On February 5, the Government and the people of Pakistan would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, adding, it is an occasion to reiterate our firm support to the people of IIOJK, in their legitimate struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that entire Pakistani nation stands united in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

APHC leader said that extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment of women, ban on political activities and violation of all basic human rights by Indian troops had become a norm in the Indian occupied J&K territory.

He mentioned that the Kashmiri people are making huge sacrifices for their birthright to self-determination and they would continue their struggle till complete success. The Kashmir issue, he said is similar to the Palestine issue as human rights of the people of Kashmir.

He also expressed Pakistan's commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people to reach a lasting solution that preserves their dignity and rights. He paid rich tributes and prayed for the souls of the late Kashmiri leaders who sacrifices their lives for freedom. Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan will continue playing its constructive role towards a peaceful solution of J&K dispute. Despite the violent operations of the Indian armed forces, he said the Indian government was unable to silence the voice of independence emerging from every home in Kashmir.