APHC Leader Agha Hassan Slams Indian Authorities Over Growing Drug Menace In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 10:40 AM

APHC leader Agha Hassan slams Indian authorities over growing drug menace in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) and president of Anjuman Shari Shian Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi while expressing concern over the growing menace of alcohol and drug abuse in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) highlighted the pressing need for addressing the social and economic challenges faced by the people of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Syed has condemned the spread of alcohol in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming it "un-Islamic" and "morally wrong".

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi has extended a warm welcome to Indian tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that they are free to enjoy the region's breathtaking natural beauty.

However, he strongly condemned the open consumption of alcohol by these tourists in the territory, terming it unacceptable.

He emphasized that such behaviour is not only hurtful to the local population but also undermines the region's cultural and moral values.

Agha Syed Hassan suggested that if Indian tourists wish to consume alcohol, they should do so within the confines of their own cities, rather than openly indulging in it during their visits to Jammu and Kashmir.

This, he believes, would help maintain the region's cultural dignity and promote mutual respect.

