ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC, AJK-Chapter), leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi on Monday appreciated Pakistan's efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at international forums and stressed the need for a more vibrant strategy to resolve the 74-year old dispute between the two nuclear states –Pakistan and India.

The Hurriyat leader in an exclusive interaction with APP in connection with the Kashmir Black Day (October 27), said basically, the Kashmir's liberation movement leaders and diaspora were highlighting the Kashmir issue and Kashmiri people's right to self-determination at international forums.

Safi said the government of Pakistan has greater responsibility towards flagging Kashmiri people's plight and blatant Indian atrocities and human rights violations.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored Kashmir cause at the United Nations General Assembly, whereas Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram is doing a great job. However, a lot more has to be done on Kashmir," the APHC AJK-Chapter said.

He added that Pakistanis and Kashmiris would embrace peace only after the end of Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Safi mentioned that the Kashmiris resistance to Indian occupation and denial of her claim over IIOJK was matter of great fret and frown for Indian forces, intelligence, Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva goon leadership.

After luring the Kashmiri youth through sports and other educational opportunities, that they had clearly rejected, the Indian Hindutva regime started them in jails outside IIOJK where they were given worst torture, the APHC leader told.

He regretted that the occupant Indian forces have hurled live firearms on many innocent people particularly Kashmiri youth for celebrating Pakistan's crushing victory against India in the T20 World Cup match. "Pakistan has given a resounding and glaring defeat to India in the cricket match that has been celebrated in IIOJK despite prolonged lockdown and siege in the occupied valley," he added.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said the Indian occupant regime wanted to increase atrocities unleashed over unarmed Kashmiris without any discrimination so that they would beg India to relieve them from oppression and accept Indian occupation.

"Despite all inhuman tactics, it has failed to compel Kashmiris for accepting Indian oppression of IIOJK," he added.

To a question, he said the sons of senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai were arrested by the occupant forces right after his martyrdom under police custody.

He said the political leadership of IIOJK contesting Modi regime's clandestine measure of subsuming the occupied valley into Indian territories was detained outside the IIOJK in the notorious Tihar Jail of Delhi.

\395