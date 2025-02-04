APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise Kashmiri not alone

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Zahid Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards the Pakistani people for their unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle for independence, and this made us realise that Kashmiri people are not alone.

While talking to APP, he noted that the way Pakistanis observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 showed their eternal love and solidarity towards the Kashmiri people.

Ashraf also highlighted the strong bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, citing the fact that many Kashmiris choose to be wrapped in Pakistani flags when laid to rest.

He emphasised that the struggle for independence will continue until India's occupation of Kashmir comes to an end.

He gives special thanks to Pakistani politicians and people for their support.