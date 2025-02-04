Open Menu

APHC Leader Call Pakistani People Support Realise Kashmiri Not Alone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:45 PM

APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise Kashmiri not alone

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Zahid Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards the Pakistani people for their unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle for independence, and this made us realise that Kashmiri people are not alone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader (APHC) Zahid Ashraf on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards the Pakistani people for their unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle for independence, and this made us realise that Kashmiri people are not alone.

While talking to APP, he noted that the way Pakistanis observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 showed their eternal love and solidarity towards the Kashmiri people.

Ashraf also highlighted the strong bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, citing the fact that many Kashmiris choose to be wrapped in Pakistani flags when laid to rest.

He emphasised that the struggle for independence will continue until India's occupation of Kashmir comes to an end.

He gives special thanks to Pakistani politicians and people for their support.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives message from President of A ..

UAE President receives message from President of Argentine

51 seconds ago
 APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise ..

APHC leader call Pakistani people support realise Kashmiri not alone

33 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews CCP ..

35 seconds ago
 Faisalabad business facilitation center stands sec ..

Faisalabad business facilitation center stands second in province in issuing NOC ..

36 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates second edition of H ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates second edition of Human Fraternity Majlis

16 minutes ago
 SECP for easing name reservation requirements for ..

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies

35 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

46 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

2 hours ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan