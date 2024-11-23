APHC Leader Calls On UN For Urgent Action To Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) APHC Hurriyat leader Zahid Ashraf Saturday issued a heartfelt appeal to the international community to intervene and resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful solution.
In an Interview with ptv news channel , he also stressed that the UN must hold India accountable for its atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), citing the alarming deterioration of the situation in the region.
He condemned that the people of Kashmir are facing immense difficulties, adding, they are victims of oppression and are fighting for their rights.
"However, unfortunately, they do not have access to media and social media platforms," he added.
"They have no way to express their thoughts and views to the world," he mentioned.
"The people of Kashmir need international community's support in their fight for their rights.
We appeal to the international community to support the people of Kashmir in their struggle," he stressed.
Responding to a query about the possibility of talks between Hurriyat leaders and the Modi government, Zahid Ashraf emphasized that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Modi, must accept Mirwaiz Umar Farooq' s offer for dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.
"India's actions in Kashmir have been shrouded in secrecy, with many accusing the government of hiding the true extent of the human rights abuses committed against Kashmiris," he said.
"The use of torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances have been widely reported, with many cases going uninvestigated and unpunished," he mentioned.
Zahid Ashraf demanded the release of Hurriyat leaders, including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Massarat Aalam Bhat, and Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who had been facing illegal detentions in fabricated cases.
