MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A prominent leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Wani on Friday condemned the Indian government's use of mercenaries, claiming it threatens critics both in Kashmir and abroad, particularly in Canada and Australia.

Speaking at an interactive dialogue during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Altaf Wani highlighted the urgent need to address this culture of impunity.

Wani expressed his support for a recent report from a UN Working Group that details severe human rights violations linked to the deployment of mercenaries.

He voiced particular concern over the involvement of mercenaries in activities such as village defense committees and task forces which he believes suppress political dissent through intimidation and violence.

He emphasized that in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the government grants its armed forces complete impunity while allowing civilians to target political opponents. Reports of harassment, extortion and even murder committed by these mercenaries are alarming yet accountability remains absent.

Wani called for a thorough investigation into the crimes committed by these mercenaries and urged the Human Rights Council to take a strong stance against these violations, advocating for the protection of human rights and the right to self-determination.

