ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Farida Behenji has expressed concern over the increasing atrocities by India In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), .

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farida Behenji in Srinagar urged the international community to take notice of the India's growing state terrorism and stop Kashmiris' massacre in IIOJK.

She said India is using brutal acts and military force to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, but the morale of Kashmiris is high and they are bravely fighting these atrocities. He said India is killing Kashmiris under a nefarious plan to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority in the occupied territory.

She said Kashmiris are being martyred on a daily basis and youth are being arrested and lodged in jails. She added that the entire Kashmiri leadership was under arrest, hundreds of Kashmiris, including religious scholars, were detained under black laws in jails and detention centers.

Farida Behenji said in such circumstances, it is the responsibility of the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take up the matter with the Indian government.

She said that India should remember that Kashmiris would not give up their struggle and would continue to render their lives till taking the freedom movement to its logical conclusion.