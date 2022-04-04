APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil admitted to hospital in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Mohammad Musaddiq Aadil has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Musaddiq Aadil has been admitted to Super Specialty Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Special prayers have been appealed to all friends and people. The APHCV leaders have prayed for his speedy and complete recovery.