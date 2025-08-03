(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani declared August 5 a "Black Day" for Kashmiris, marking the sixth anniversary of revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and abrogated the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Talking to APP on Sunday, Rehmani praised the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people, who continue to resist Indian occupation despite persistance repression, pledged to fight for justice, dignity and the right to self-determination under United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He said that Kashmiris have outrightly rejected India’s message of dominance, calling the 2019 decision an assault on the identity, rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.

“The people of Kashmir have not and will never accept Indian rule,” he asserted, adding that the region has since been turned into a military garrison, where thousands have been jailed and fake encounters are routinely staged to suppress dissent.

He condemned the replacement of indigenous laws with Indian legislation, describing it as a deliberate attempt to erase local traditions.

He also voiced concern over the distribution of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, which he warned could permanently alter the region’s demographic makeup.

He urged the international community to break its silence and take meaningful action to end the ongoing violations in Kashmir.

“Kashmiris will never surrender. The struggle will continue until complete freedom is achieved,” Rehmani concluded.