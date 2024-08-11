Open Menu

‘APHC Leader Sheikh Aziz Sacrificed His Life For Kashmir Cause’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

‘APHC leader Sheikh Aziz sacrificed his life for Kashmir cause’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a true and honest leader of Kashmir’s righteous demand of plebiscite who preferred martyrdom but never compromised and bowed before Indian illegal occupation and its might policies in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Aziz on Sunday, said that he devoted his whole life for the freedom of Kashmir.

The report said the martyred leader, who spent most of his life in jail, fought selflessly for freedom of Kashmir till his last breath and he continues to inspire the Kashmiri people. It said that Sheikh Aziz was a passionate advocate of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.

