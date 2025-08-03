APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, and Kashmiri activist Abdul Hameed Lon condemned the August 5, 2019 decision by India to unilaterally revoke Articles 370 and 35A, labeling it the darkest day in Kashmir’s political history while criticizing the fabricated media reports spread by India.

The leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), including Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Abdul Hameed Lon in their exclusive conversation with ptv news channel have unequivocally condemned August 5, 2019, as an unprecedented catastrophe in Kashmir’s political history. This date marks the unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A by India, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and autonomy, they said.

Both leaders have described the Indian government's actions as an egregious violation of international law, human rights, and the region’s long-standing political aspirations. They emphasized that the decision has led to immense suffering, displacement, and a deepening of the political crisis in the region, while further alienating Kashmiris from the Indian state.

According to them, August 5 stands as a moment of historical injustice, a turning point that has fundamentally altered the future of the region and its people.

Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah criticized India’s role in perpetuating false narratives through its media apparatus.

He specifically called out the misleading stories peddled by Modi’s government-backed media, aimed at painting a distorted picture of the situation in Kashmir.

Shah referred to the Indian media’s portrayal of the region’s political climate as fabricated, designed to mask the atrocities and illegalities carried out by the Indian state.

He stressed that these false narratives were being used as a smokescreen to justify the revocation of Kashmir’s special status and the subsequent clampdown.

"Modi' s media machinery is spreading lies to divert attention from the ongoing human rights violations and the repression of Kashmiri voices," Shah stated, adding that the international community must not be misled by these fabricated reports.

Abdul Hameed Lon, a prominent Kashmiri activist, also took a strong stance against India’s media

manipulation.

In his remarks, he exposed how Indian media has been complicit in perpetuating an artificial narrative to cover up the state's illegal actions.

He noted that many outlets were portraying the situation in Kashmir as a peaceful transition, deliberately ignoring the heavy military presence, curfews, and the widespread detentions of Kashmiri leaders.

Lon pointed out that this media campaign was not just aimed at Kashmir but at an international audience, aiming to normalize India’s occupation of the region.

He emphasized that the struggle for Kashmiri autonomy would not be silenced by these fabrications, and the people of Kashmir would continue to fight for their rights and self-determination, despite India’s media spin.

In conclusion, both leaders expressed their admiration for Iranian Supreme Leader who has been a vocal critic of India's actions in Kashmir.

They appreciated his stance in exposing the falsehoods surrounding Kashmir, acknowledging his consistent support for the Kashmiri cause on international platforms.

Indian journalists are not allowed to upload any news on their websites unless it aligns with Modi' s false narrative, Shah said, stressing how this media clampdown is aimed at hiding the truth about the situation in Kashmir.

In their final appeal, the leaders urged the global community to take immediate action to counter India’s false propaganda and work towards the restoration of Kashmir’s special status, calling for justice and the upholding of international law in the region.