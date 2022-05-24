UrduPoint.com

APHC Leader Urges World To Rescue Kashmiris From Extermination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 09:30 AM

APHC leader urges world to rescue Kashmiris from extermination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah has called upon Pakistan to mobilize the international community to come for rescue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from being exterminated at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from India's notorious Tihar jail made a passionate appeal to the justice-loving nations of the world to urgently intervene as Kashmiri leaders and activists are facing the lurking danger of being killed in the territory.

He said that being an important party to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan should take effective measures to apprise the world of the monstrous threat to the lives of millions of people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leader urged Pakistan to activate its Kashmir cells in its embassies to convey the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people to the world.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal while reiterating his support to APHC's call for shutdown urged the Kashmiri masses to observe the strike, tomorrow, to express their resentment against the continued detention of Hurriyat leaders and conviction of Muhammad Yasin Malik by India's kangaroo court.

He condemned in strong terms the unilateral trial against the JKLF chief and said, "Indian judiciary has a history of denying fair trial to Kashmiris".

Referring to the judicial murder of the JKLF co-founder Shaheed Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, he said, "The duo's unfair trial and death sentences in politically motivated cases speak volumes about Indian judiciary's prejudice and malice against Kashmiris".

Framing charges against other APHC leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar, he said, was part of the BJP's game plan to suppress the ongoing resistance movement and render it leaderless.

