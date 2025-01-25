APHC leader Zahid Ashraf slams India for silencing Journalists' Pens in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) APHC Hurriyat leader Zahid Ashraf on Saturday vehemently condemned the brutal suppression of press freedom in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), where journalists are being ruthlessly attacked by Indian forces, their pens silenced and their voices muzzled for daring to report the truth.

Zahid Ashraf, in an interview with ptv news channel, strongly condemned the Indian authorities' blockade on Kashmiri journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He highlighted the alarming fact that nearly 165 senior journalists have been murdered and many more face severe restrictions on their freedom of expression.

Ashraf emphasized that the Indian government's efforts to silence Kashmiri journalists are a blatant attempt to conceal the human rights abuses and atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the region.

The blockade has resulted in a severe curtailment of press freedom, with journalists facing harassment, intimidation and even detention under draconian laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he added.

The situation has become so dire that even foreign journalists have been forced to vacate Kashmir, making it nearly impossible for the international community to receive accurate and unbiased information about the situation on the ground, he added.

To a Question, he said foreign international media outlets are shedding light on Hindustan's attempts to stifle the voices of journalists, exposing the country's efforts to suppress press freedom.

This scrutiny has brought attention to the plight of Kashmiri journalists, who face harassment, intimidation and even detention under draconian laws, he added.

The international community is taking notice of Hindustan's actions and the country's reputation is suffering as a result, he added.

Zahid Ashraf, an APHC Hurriyat leader, expressed his gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

He also made a fervent appeal to international human rights organizations to take immediate action to protect the rights of Kashmiris, who have been facing severe repression and violence at the hands of Indian forces.