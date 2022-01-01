UrduPoint.com

APHC Leaders Concerned Over Surge In Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 06:49 PM

APHC leaders concerned over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja, have expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory. In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja in a joint statement issued in Srinagar described the prevailing situation in the occupied territory as extremely grim with regard to the protection of civilians, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that the Kashmiris were facing so-called cordon and search operations by Indian troops, raids by India's notorious National Investigation Agency, termination of government employees, arrest of students, businessmen, journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and political activists.

The APHC leaders said that fascist Modi government was victimizing the people of IIOJK for demanding their right to self-determination and trying to communalize all institutions of the territory.

They said the extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment of women, ban on political activities and violation of all basic human rights by Indian troops had become a norm in the occupied territory.

They urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take immediate notice of the systematic genocide of the Kashmiris by the Indian forces in IIOJK and put pressure on India to give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their political future by themselves.

