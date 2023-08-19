Open Menu

APHC Leaders Condemn Fresh Arrest Spree In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

APHC leaders condemn fresh arrest spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have condemned the fresh spree of raids, crackdowns and arrest unleashed by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Yasmeen Raja, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Narendar Singh Khalsa in their separate statements, termed the house raids and arrest of youth by Indian forces' personnel as the worst form of political vengeance to punish the Kashmiris for challenging India's illegal occupation of their motherland. Indian police and troops have arrested dozens of youth during house raids across the occupied territory in the last few days, KMS reported on Saturday.

They expressed serious concern over the victimization of common people by the Indian forces' personnel as well as sleuths of dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) during cordon and search operations and house raids in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Bandipora, Islamabad, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and other districts.

They said the Indian brutalities cannot intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission and they will continue their freedom struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion.

The APHC leaders demanded the release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. They appealed to the UN Human Rights Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other world bodies to send their teams to take stock of the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory.

