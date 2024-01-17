APHC leaders condemn India for using brutal tactics to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have deplored that India is using every brutal tactic to muzzle the voice of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Fayyaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Aaqib and Israr Ahmed in their statements issued in Srinagar said every Kashmiri feels suffocated in an atmosphere of fear and terror in occupied Kashmir.

They said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using draconian laws, policies and unlawful practices to suppress all dissenting voices in the occupied territory.

They pointed out that there has been an increased restriction of space for dissent since the revocation of IIOJK’s special status in August 2019. They lamented that the world’s so-called largest democracy is denying basic rights to the Kashmiri people.

The APHC leaders said that Modi must remember that popular movements cannot be defeated by suppression and oppression.

They said the Kashmiri people have every right to speak their conscience and they are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations through its several resolutions.

The leaders said Modi cannot stop the Kashmiris’ march for freedom by gagging their voices of dissent.

They urged the international community to put pressure on India to let the Kashmiris decide their political future by themselves.