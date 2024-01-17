- Home
- Pakistan
- APHC leaders condemn India for using brutal tactics to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice for freedom
APHC Leaders Condemn India For Using Brutal Tactics To Muzzle Kashmiris’ Voice For Freedom
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have deplored that India is using every brutal tactic to muzzle the voice of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for freedom.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Fayyaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Muhammad Aaqib and Israr Ahmed in their statements issued in Srinagar said every Kashmiri feels suffocated in an atmosphere of fear and terror in occupied Kashmir.
They said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using draconian laws, policies and unlawful practices to suppress all dissenting voices in the occupied territory.
They pointed out that there has been an increased restriction of space for dissent since the revocation of IIOJK’s special status in August 2019. They lamented that the world’s so-called largest democracy is denying basic rights to the Kashmiri people.
The APHC leaders said that Modi must remember that popular movements cannot be defeated by suppression and oppression.
They said the Kashmiri people have every right to speak their conscience and they are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations through its several resolutions.
The leaders said Modi cannot stop the Kashmiris’ march for freedom by gagging their voices of dissent.
They urged the international community to put pressure on India to let the Kashmiris decide their political future by themselves.
Recent Stories
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran4 minutes ago
-
Walk held against use of plastic shopping bags7 minutes ago
-
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesses7 minutes ago
-
All possible efforts being made to facilitate farmers: AD Agri17 minutes ago
-
Women worst victim of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK; Report27 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road project to be inaugurat on August 14; Commissioner37 minutes ago
-
NCRC chairperson for discouraging practice of blaming rape victims37 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation for strengthening bilateral ties with British Parliamentarians37 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry planning to amend government accommodation allotment rules47 minutes ago
-
8000 cases of influenza reported from KP this year: Report47 minutes ago
-
PPP chief pays tributes to Fazil Rahu47 minutes ago
-
Bomb blast in Quetta leaves eight injured, including children57 minutes ago