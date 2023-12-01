Open Menu

APHC Leaders Condemn Sacrilegious Act Of Hindu Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu student

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, have strongly denounced the sacrilegious act of a Hindu student from India studying at an institute in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, have strongly denounced the sacrilegious act of a Hindu student from India studying at an institute in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hindu student studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar posted a derogatory video clip on social media about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Tuesday. Since then the occupied territory was simmering with anger.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a gathering in Badgam strongly denounced the content posted on social media about the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) which the Muslims cannot tolerate. He also rejected anything that gives rise to prejudice against all religious figures and symbols.

APHC leader Advocate Devendar Singh Behl in a statement in Jammu said India is a so-called democratic country and the preachers of Hindutva have always attacked the religion of minorities in the country.

He said minorities and non-Hindu religions are not safe in any state of India.

Devendar Singh Behl said Muslims are the most civilized and peace-loving, but in India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Hindutva priests do some kind of insulting act against the Prophet of islam (PBUH), which hurts the sentiments of Muslims.

He said actually these extremists supported by the Indian government are using such nefarious tactics to deliberately hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the region.

APHC leaders, Fayaz Hussain Jafari and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said Muslims cannot tolerate ant kind of blasphemous acts against their beloved Prophet (PBUH). Hindu leaders and activists should keep in mind that nothing is more important to Muslims than the honour of their Prophet (PBUH), they added.

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Israr Ahmed, in a statement in Jammu said the Indian government is playing with the sentiment of Muslims in occupied Kashmir and is supporting such people who are insulting the honour of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

APHC-AJK chapter leader, Mushtaq Hussain Gilani, in a statement in Islamabad, said derogatory videos and remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will not be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan