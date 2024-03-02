Open Menu

APHC Leaders Condemn SIA Charges Against Abdul Hameed Lone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

APHC leaders condemn SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference including Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Engineer Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Muhammad Shafi Dar have strongly criticised India's prohibition of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and the charges leveled against Kashmiri leader and activists Abdul Hameed Lone under the Unlawful Activities Act.

Ejaz Rehmani denounced the false accusations against Abdul Hameed Lone and Sarjan Barkati, and the orders by government to seize the properties and homes of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders.

These actions, as per Engineer Mushtaq, stem from baseless cases initiated by Indian authorities in the occupied region.

His condemnation sheds light on broader concerns regarding the Indian government's use of unlawful tactics to stifle political opposition in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Condemnation Jammu Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

33 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

40 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

53 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

1 hour ago
 Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

1 hour ago
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

14 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan