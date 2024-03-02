APHC leaders condemn SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference including Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Engineer Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and Muhammad Shafi Dar have strongly criticised India's prohibition of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and the charges leveled against Kashmiri leader and activists Abdul Hameed Lone under the Unlawful Activities Act.

Ejaz Rehmani denounced the false accusations against Abdul Hameed Lone and Sarjan Barkati, and the orders by government to seize the properties and homes of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders.

These actions, as per Engineer Mushtaq, stem from baseless cases initiated by Indian authorities in the occupied region.

His condemnation sheds light on broader concerns regarding the Indian government's use of unlawful tactics to stifle political opposition in Jammu and Kashmir.