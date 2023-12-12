APHC leaders decry Indian Supreme Court’s biased, one-sided verdict

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have strongly reacted to the Indian Supreme Court’s biased and one-sided verdict validating the Narendra Modi government’s illegal decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian constitution.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous and Muhammad Shafi Lone in their joint statement in Srinagar termed the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict biased, which is meant to perpetuate Modi’s Hindutva policies in the occupied territory.

The leaders said that the verdict is a blatant violation of the international laws and the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

The leaders vowed to continue their struggle for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement asserted that Modi had a predetermined plan for the Supreme Court to unilaterally seal its decision against international law.

From the beginning, Kashmiris opposed Indian occupation and could continue to do so in the future, he added. He emphasized that the people of Kashmir neither accept India’s illegal occupation nor give any credence to the decisions of its judiciary and parliament. They maintain their longstanding stance against Indian forced occupation and are not dismayed by the recent Supreme Court decision.

APHC leaders Fayaz Hussain Jafari and Syed Sibte Shabir Qummi in a joint statement in Srinagar said the Indian Supreme Court has trampled justice by validating the Modi regime’s August 5, 2019, illegal move.

They said the decision of the Supreme Court of India once again proved that it gives priority to Hindutva ideology while pronouncing judgments in cases related to Muslims living in occupied Kashmir and India.

They said that the Indian SC’s biased and one-sided decision can neither change the historical facts nor force the Kashmiris to give up their resistance against the illegal occupation of their motherland. They maintained Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and the United Nations has given Kashmiris the right to decide its political future through a free and fair plebiscite. They added that the subjugated Kashmiri people completely reject the pliant Indian top court’s decision and they will continue their freedom struggle until they achieve freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Tehreek Shubanul Muslimeen in a statement also rejected the verdict and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue their just struggle.

APHC-AJK leaders Muhammad Sultan Butt, Javed Ahmad Butt, Shaikh Yaqoob, Mushtaq Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmad Shah in their separate statements in Islamabad while denouncing the Indian Supreme Court verdict said that it has become a pawn in the hands of Hindutva regime led by Narendra Modi. The leaders said, the verdict is a clear proof that Hindutva forces are using Indian judiciary as a tool to impose their nefarious agenda in Kashmir.