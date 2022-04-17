UrduPoint.com

APHC Leaders Demand Immediate Release Of Kashmiri Political Detainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 07:30 PM

APHC leaders demand immediate release of Kashmiri political detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Zamrooda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists had been languishing in overcrowded prisons and the authorities were not releasing them despite the court directives.

She appealed to the international community and human rights bodies to take serious note of Indian colonial acts in IIOJK and use their influence to press the Indian rulers to respect the human rights of Kashmiri political detainees.

She also paid glowing tributes to liberation leader, S Hameed Wani on the eve of his 24th martyrdom anniversary. Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody.

APHC leaders Jameel Mir and Dr Musaib in a joint statement in Srinagar demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

They said that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir were peacefully struggling to secure their birthright to self-determination but the Indian forces had implicated thousands of Kashmiris in fake and baseless cases and lodged them in various prisons of India and Kashmir.

They said the political detainees included APHC Chairman Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Hayat Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Syed Shahid Yusuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousaf Shah and Fayyaz Ahmad Zargar and appealed to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and other international human rights organizations to help release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

