APHC leaders demand Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have demanded of the UN to fulfill its obligations regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute under its resolutions including the one passed on January 05, 1949.

According to Kashmir Media Service, they made the demand on the eve of the adoption of January 5, 1949 UN resolution that guaranteed the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination.

The APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous and Junaid-ud-Salam in a joint statement in Srinagar said that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations Commission for Pakistan and India (UNCIP) had passed a very important resolution, which granted the Kashmiris the right to decide their future by themselves. They said the Kashmiri people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right and they are determined to continue their struggle till complete success. They said that despite facing the brutal Indian occupation for the last over seven decades, the Kashmiris remain steadfast in their demand for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader, Advocate Divendar Singh Behel, in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that India has been denying the right to self-determination to the people of occupied Kashmir for the last over seven decades. He added that the international community, particularly the UN, bears the responsibility to ensure that the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise this right.

He thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support to Kashmiris’ just cause.

Illegally detained APHC leader, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, in a message from jail said that the Kashmir dispute remained unresolved due to India’s stubbornness. He said the plebiscite under the UN resolutions is the best solution to the dispute. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for violating its international obligation on Kashmir and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay.

APHC leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that India is victimizing the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for demanding their internationally-recognized right to self-determination. However, he maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they were given this right.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League spokesman, Muhammad Umar, in a statement in Srinagar said the denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris by India had resulted in their continued sufferings for the last several decades. He urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take notice of the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and invoke the resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5 January 1949, for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the UN resolutions.