Open Menu

APHC Leaders Demand Kashmir Settlement Under UN Resolutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

APHC leaders demand Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have demanded of the UN to fulfill its obligations regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute under its resolutions including the one passed on January 05, 1949.

According to Kashmir Media Service, they made the demand on the eve of the adoption of January 5, 1949 UN resolution that guaranteed the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination.

The APHC leaders Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous and Junaid-ud-Salam in a joint statement in Srinagar said that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations Commission for Pakistan and India (UNCIP) had passed a very important resolution, which granted the Kashmiris the right to decide their future by themselves. They said the Kashmiri people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right and they are determined to continue their struggle till complete success. They said that despite facing the brutal Indian occupation for the last over seven decades, the Kashmiris remain steadfast in their demand for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader, Advocate Divendar Singh Behel, in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that India has been denying the right to self-determination to the people of occupied Kashmir for the last over seven decades. He added that the international community, particularly the UN, bears the responsibility to ensure that the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise this right.

He thanked Pakistan for its unwavering support to Kashmiris’ just cause.

Illegally detained APHC leader, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, in a message from jail said that the Kashmir dispute remained unresolved due to India’s stubbornness. He said the plebiscite under the UN resolutions is the best solution to the dispute. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for violating its international obligation on Kashmir and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay.

APHC leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that India is victimizing the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for demanding their internationally-recognized right to self-determination. However, he maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they were given this right.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League spokesman, Muhammad Umar, in a statement in Srinagar said the denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris by India had resulted in their continued sufferings for the last several decades. He urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take notice of the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and invoke the resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5 January 1949, for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu Srinagar January August Media All From Best

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

58 minutes ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

2 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

16 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

16 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan