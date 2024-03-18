Open Menu

APHC Leaders Denounce Ban On Pro-freedom Organizations In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders (APHC) have strongly denounced the ban imposed by Indian government on pro-freedom organizations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders, including Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Fayaz Hussain Jaafari, Syed Sibtain Shabbir Qumi, Yasmin Raja, Hafza Bano, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, and Imtiyaz Rishi in their statements in Srinagar condemned the measures aimed at changing the demographic character of the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

They emphasized that the UN Charter recognizes Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, and India’s ban on pro-freedom parties are unjustifiable.

The leaders criticized the recent Indian actions banning organizations such as the Jammu and Kashmir National Front, People’s Freedom League and Jammu and Kashmir People’s League, stating that such measures cannot deter Kashmiris from pursuing their right to self-determination.

Despite Indian oppression and tyranny, the leaders reiterated Kashmiris’ unwavering commitment to their freedom struggle. They asserted that Kashmir remains a disputed territory under Indian occupation, and Kashmiris will continue their struggle until they achieve their rightful aspirations.

