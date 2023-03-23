APHC leaders extend greetings to Pakistani people on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders and its constituent organizations have greeted the nation as well as Government of Pakistan on Pakistan Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Ghulam Nabi War, Devinder Singh Behl, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Imtiaz Reshi, Saleem Zargar, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Aaqib, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Grand Mufti of IIOJK Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, human rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Students and Youth Forum in their statements issued in Srinagar and Jammu highlighted the significance of Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940.

They said that it was undoubtedly the most important event in the history of South Asia.

They said that the Resolution of March 23 gave new energy and courage to the Muslims of the region who gathered around the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the platform of the All India Muslim League to wage their struggle for freedom.

They said the atrocious attitude of Indian government towards the minorities, particularly Muslims, has amply proved the fact now that the demand for a separate homeland for the Muslims was justified.

The APHC leaders and organizations said the Kashmiri people are highly grateful to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination. They maintained that the bonds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan are strong and multi-dimensional.

The Kashmiris' love for the country, they added, is vindicated by the fact that they hoist Pakistani flags and celebrate the Pakistan Day in the volley of brutal firing by the Indian troops. Besides, they shroud the dead bodies of their martyrs in Pakistani flag.

The APHC leaders and organizations pointed out that the Kashmiris' struggle is the continuation of the Pakistan Movement and that the struggling Kashmiris draw inspiration from the historic Resolution of March 23, 1940.

They reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to carry on the struggle for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from India's forcible occupation and its merger with Pakistan.

The leaders and organizations maintained that Pakistan is the centre of hopes for not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

They said the country is championing the Kashmir cause and effectively exposing at the international level the Indian brutalities on the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They prayed for peace and prosperity in Pakistan saying that a strong and stable Pakistan is a guarantee of the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, and other leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf, Altaf Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and Qazi Imran in their separate statements issued in Islamabad also extended their heartfelt felicitations to the people as well as the Government of Pakistan on the eve of Pakistan Day.

They said that despite facing many challenges, Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' just struggle at the international level. They said that this consistent support is a source of great strength for the struggling people of occupied Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK leaders said that Pakistan was Kashmiris' only hope and refuge, and, therefore, the latest candid statement from the Army Chief of Pakistan on Kashmir was timely and heartwarming. They said that the Kashmiris had firm faith in Pakistan, its valiant people, its political leadership and its armed forces and were confident that they would never disappoint them, in fact, would continue to back them in their legitimate pursuit of the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations.

They appealed to the international community to play its due role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris' aspirations.