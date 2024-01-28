APHC leaders pay eloquent tributes to victims of the Kupwara atrocity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) On the anniversary of the Kupwara massacre, leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) urged an impartial international investigation into all events of mass killings in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had mercilessly killed twenty-seven innocent Kashmiris by resorting to indiscriminate firing in Kupwara town on this day in 1994. The mass killing was carried out by the troops to punish people for observing the shut-down on Indian Republic Day, a day ago in that year.

The APHC leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Fayaz Hussain Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Movement and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their statements issued in Srinagar said the Kupwara carnage was the worst example of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

They said that due to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs the Kashmir dispute had become a focus of attention at the international level. The leaders and organizations deplored that Indian troops involved in the Kupwara massacre and other bloodbaths in IIOJK have not been punished to date. They maintained that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go to waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

They appealed to the international community to hold India accountable for its crimes in occupied Kashmir and force it to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.