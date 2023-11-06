APHC leaders pay rich tributes to victims of Jammu massacre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The jailed All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu massacre on their martyrdom anniversary has said that the Kashmiri people will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forces of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army Hindutva RSS and Jansang extremists had martyred hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris in different parts of Jammu region when they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

The Kashmiris across the world observe November 06 as Jammu Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of these martyrs.

Illegally detained senior APHC leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in their separate messages from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail said that the massacre of Muslims in Jammu in 1947 was the most horrible incident in Kashmir’s history that continues to haunt Kashmiris despite the passage of seventy-five years.

He said that the Hindu chauvinists aided and abetted by forces of Dogra Maharaja and Indian Army wiped out the entire Muslim population of Jammu region with a malafide intention to alter demography of the occupied territory. He termed the carnage as the worst example of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

They pointed out that the repeal of the special status of IIOJK by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019 was part of its sinister design to convert Muslim majority of the territory into a minority.

He urged the international community to take cognizance of the unabated killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Another jailed APHC leader Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a message from Srinagar Central Jail paying tributes to the Jammu martyrs has said that near about 5 lac Muslim men, women, young and old were massacred in various districts of Jammu region under a well-planned vicious agenda to cleanse Jammu division of Muslim population to effect a demographic change by fascist Hindu Maha Saba and RSS jointly. This worst-ever human massacre was planned, organized and executed with the full blessings of Indian rulers and with the active support of State armed forces.

APHC leaders Fayaz Hussain Jafri and Syed Sibt Shabbir Qummi in their statements in Srinagar while paying rich tributes to the Jammu martyrs said that the Modi-led Indian government is engaged in repeating the 1947-like massacre in the territory, especially in the Kashmir valley, today. However, they said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were determined to carry forward their struggle for the right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.