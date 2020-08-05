APHC leaders pay tribute to PM Imran for becoming Kashmiris' voice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :An All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) delegation Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad and paid him tribute on becoming the voice of oppressed Kashmiris.

The delegation comprising Muhammad Hussain Khatib, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Sheikh Abdul Matin, Mohtarma Shamim Shaal, Ishtiaq Hameed and Nisar Mirza said the whole Kashmiri nation was grateful to the prime minister for unveiling the fascist face of Narendra Modi and showed the world the true face of India.

The APHC delegation briefed the prime minister on the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The prime minister said the voice of Kashmiris could not be silenced by deploying 800,000 troops and changing the legal status of the Valley.

He said the fascist intentions of the Indian government following the philosophy of the RSS had become clear before the world.

He assured the Hurriyat leaders to continue raising his voice for Kashmiris at every level, and said Pakistan would provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Special Assistant Dr Moeed Yousuf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and the AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker were also present in the meeting.

