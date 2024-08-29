APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the top pro-freedom leader, Syed Ali Gilani on the third anniversary of his martyrdom.

Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, 2021, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

In their statements from Srinagar, APHC leaders and organizations, including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Dr. Musaib Ahmad, Imtiaz Rishi, Javed Ahmad Mir, Syed Imtiaz Ahmad, Muhammad Aqib, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, emphasized that Syed Ali Gilani epitomized a mission for freedom.

They asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain committed to upholding his cause and striving for liberation from India.

They highlighted that Syed Ali Gilani’s singular focus throughout his life was to secure freedom from India’s illegal occupation. Despite enduring significant hardship and imprisonment, he never wavered in his pursuit.

His exemplary life, unwavering struggle, and dedication continue to inspire future generations of Kashmiris.

APHC leaders and organizations called on the people to pay a grand tribute to this iconic leader on his third martyrdom anniversary by visiting his grave in Haiderpora, Srinagar, on September 1, and offering prayers.

They also urged imams and scholars to honor Syed Ali Gilani with special prayers in mosques. Furthermore, they have encouraged Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world to participate in protest demonstrations on September 1 to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Leaders of the APHC-AJK, including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Ms. Shamim Shawl, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, and others, also paid profound tribute to Syed Ali Gilani in their statements from Islamabad.

They lauded him as a visionary leader who tirelessly advocated for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. They affirmed that Syed Ali Gilani will forever be remembered as a hero in Kashmir’s history and that his mission will be pursued to its ultimate conclusion.