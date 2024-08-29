APHC Leaders Pay Tribute To Syed Ali Gilani On Martyrdom Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the top pro-freedom leader, Syed Ali Gilani on the third anniversary of his martyrdom.
Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on September 01, 2021, at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.
In their statements from Srinagar, APHC leaders and organizations, including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Dr. Musaib Ahmad, Imtiaz Rishi, Javed Ahmad Mir, Syed Imtiaz Ahmad, Muhammad Aqib, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, emphasized that Syed Ali Gilani epitomized a mission for freedom.
They asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain committed to upholding his cause and striving for liberation from India.
They highlighted that Syed Ali Gilani’s singular focus throughout his life was to secure freedom from India’s illegal occupation. Despite enduring significant hardship and imprisonment, he never wavered in his pursuit.
His exemplary life, unwavering struggle, and dedication continue to inspire future generations of Kashmiris.
APHC leaders and organizations called on the people to pay a grand tribute to this iconic leader on his third martyrdom anniversary by visiting his grave in Haiderpora, Srinagar, on September 1, and offering prayers.
They also urged imams and scholars to honor Syed Ali Gilani with special prayers in mosques. Furthermore, they have encouraged Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world to participate in protest demonstrations on September 1 to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.
Leaders of the APHC-AJK, including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, General Secretary Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Ms. Shamim Shawl, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, and others, also paid profound tribute to Syed Ali Gilani in their statements from Islamabad.
They lauded him as a visionary leader who tirelessly advocated for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. They affirmed that Syed Ali Gilani will forever be remembered as a hero in Kashmir’s history and that his mission will be pursued to its ultimate conclusion.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP12 minutes ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service13 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders13 minutes ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR13 minutes ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan23 minutes ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab33 minutes ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management33 minutes ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved33 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues warning of Tropical storm for Sindh43 minutes ago
-
Kuli Katchery held to address women issues43 minutes ago
-
Chairman Municipal Committee visits rain affected areas of Duki52 minutes ago