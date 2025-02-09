APHC leaders strongly condemn Indian forces' atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations have denounced the extrajudicial killings of two innocent civilians in Baramulla and Kathua districts and the mass arrests of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, alongside Jammu Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Pairwan-e-Wilayat in their statements in Srinagar, said that IIOJK has witnessed upsurge in extrajudicial killings, fake encounters, arbitrary arrests and torture over the past few years.

They stressed that these actions are designed to instill widespread fear among the Kashmiri population and to force them to abandon their legitimate struggle for freedom.

The organizations expressed alarm over the BJP-led Indian government’s intensified crackdown on pro-freedom Kashmiris.

They highlighted how Indian military and paramilitary forces have been granted unchecked powers to carry out systematic repression of the people.

The entire occupied territory, they pointed out, has been transformed into an open-air prison, with innocent youth being detained on fabricated charges and subjected to torture in undisclosed jails and interrogation centers.