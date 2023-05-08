UrduPoint.com

APHC Leaders Urge UN To Take India To Task For War Crimes In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

APHC leaders urge UN to take India to task for war crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leaders Mir Shahid Saleem, Israr Ahmed, Davinder Singh Behl, Narendra Singh Khalsa and Aqib Ahmed have strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Pir Panjal, Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu region by the Indian forces personnel.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders in their statements issued in Jammu said that frequent raids on the houses of civilians are negatively impacting the mental health of the respective families, particularly women and children. They deplored that India uses such evil tactics in the occupied under a wicked agenda.

The struggle for freedom, they added, cannot be suppressed by victimizing innocent Kashmiris, as it is happening in Poonch and Rajouri of the Pir Panjal region.

The leaders said, the houses of Hurriyat leaders who are currently in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are being raided and their families are subjected to severe mental torture.

The APHC leaders urged the United Nations to take India to task for committing war crimes in IIOJK and take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolution. They also said that G20 meeting in IIOJK is nothing but to hide Indian war crimes in the occupied territory.

