APHC leaders urge UN to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Senior leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Thursday called for the urgent intervention of the international community and the United Nations to address the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris in the India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They urged the UN to compel India to grant the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, as promised in UN resolutions. Reiterating the unwavering stance of the Kashmiri people, the APHC leaders, while talking to APP, said that they would not relent in their demand for the right to self-determination, despite the illegal tactics employed by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK against the innocent people.

Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Altaf Hussain Wani, highlighted the UN's historic resolutions advocating for the self-determination rights of Kashmiris, expressing disappointment over the UN's failure to implement them for the last several years.

Representing Chairman APHC Masarrat Aalam Butt, Abdul Mateen said the people of the held valley were forced to live under such conditions where they could not even breathe freely.

The Kashmiri leader criticized the Modi regime for implementing sanctions and restrictions, exposing India's claim of being a secular state. He called on the international community to actively engage in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue, emphasizing that durable peace in the region hinged on a just solution aligned with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He commended Pakistan for its proactive approach in highlighting the Kashmir issue after India's actions on August 5, asserting that the international community needed to comprehend India's sinister designs in IIOJK.

Expressing deep concern over the human rights violations and killings by Indian troops in the territory, he deplored the continued siege of Kashmiris by over one million occupation forces.

He condemned the implementation of draconian laws and the provision of impunity to security forces, facilitating the systematic genocide of Kashmiri Muslims.