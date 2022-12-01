APHC leaders urge world community to hold India accountable for war crimes in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has slammed the Modi-led fascist Indian regime for using colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was stated by an Incarcerated senior leader of APHC, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said the Modi regime is using dreaded National Investigation Agency as a tool to terrorize families of those who have refused to accept BJP's Hindutva narrative on Kashmir.

He urged the world community to hold India accountable for war crimes being perpetrated by its forces in the occupied territory.

"India must be urged to respect its international obligations, especially those related to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and its Additional Protocol," he added.

"It is incumbent upon the international community to rise above Geo-political and economic interests and show its commitment to the UN Charter and international law in providing protection to the victims and in holding the perpetrators of sexual violence accountable.

" He added that the Indian troops were harassing innocent people of the territory, especially the youth, to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held in Srinagar against awarding life imprisonment to five innocent Kashmiri youth by a Delhi court.

The youth were sentenced by a special court of India's dreaded National Investigation Agency in a false case, this week.

On the other hand, widespread protests and sits-ins were also held in Hindu majority Jammu region against Modi regime's anti-Kashmiri policies. Several people were injured in clashes on the occasion.

Indian police arrested two persons after a drone they were using to cover a wedding flew in Jammu city.