UrduPoint.com

APHC Leaders Urge World Community To Hold India Accountable For War Crimes In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 09:40 AM

APHC leaders urge world community to hold India accountable for war crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has slammed the Modi-led fascist Indian regime for using colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, this was stated by an Incarcerated senior leader of APHC, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said the Modi regime is using dreaded National Investigation Agency as a tool to terrorize families of those who have refused to accept BJP's Hindutva narrative on Kashmir.

He urged the world community to hold India accountable for war crimes being perpetrated by its forces in the occupied territory.

"India must be urged to respect its international obligations, especially those related to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and its Additional Protocol," he added.

"It is incumbent upon the international community to rise above Geo-political and economic interests and show its commitment to the UN Charter and international law in providing protection to the victims and in holding the perpetrators of sexual violence accountable.

" He added that the Indian troops were harassing innocent people of the territory, especially the youth, to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held in Srinagar against awarding life imprisonment to five innocent Kashmiri youth by a Delhi court.

The youth were sentenced by a special court of India's dreaded National Investigation Agency in a false case, this week.

On the other hand, widespread protests and sits-ins were also held in Hindu majority Jammu region against Modi regime's anti-Kashmiri policies. Several people were injured in clashes on the occasion.

Indian police arrested two persons after a drone they were using to cover a wedding flew in Jammu city.

Related Topics

India Drone Injured Delhi Protest World Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Marriage Jammu Srinagar Media All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

23 minutes ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

9 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

9 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

10 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.