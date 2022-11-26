UrduPoint.com

APHC Leaders Welcomes Appointment Of Pakistan's New CJCSC, COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022

APHC leaders welcomes appointment of Pakistan's new CJCSC, COAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Pakistan's new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Lieutenant General Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar thanked Pakistan for its continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He urged India to take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions for ensuring durable peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Wariseen Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir pasted posters on pillars, electricity poles, and walls in different areas of the territory containing pictures of Pakistan's newly appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Asim Munir.

"The Hurriyat leadership and people of Kashmir greet the new military leadership of Pakistan. A strong Pakistan is essential for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement," the posters read.

On the other hand, APHC-AJK chapter Convener, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, and other leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, and Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah in a joint statement in Islamabad congratulated the new CJCSC Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and COAS Lt Gen Asim Munir. They said it is an honor for General Asim Munir to be the head of the brave Pakistan Army.

They said Pakistan Army is known as the best army in the world and General Asim Munir has the best professional skills to lead this prestigious force.

